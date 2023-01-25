UrduPoint.com

Two Dead In Knife Attack On Northern German Train

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Two dead in knife attack on northern German train

Two people were killed and several others wounded in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany Wednesday, police said, announcing that the alleged assailant had been captured

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and several others wounded in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany Wednesday, police said, announcing that the alleged assailant had been captured.

The stabbings occurred on a train travelling between the cities of Hamburg and Kiel, a spokesman for the Federal police force said.

Seven people were injured, three of them seriously, a police spokesman said.

The suspect, aged between 20 and 30, was taken into custody at the railway station in the town of Brokstedt and had sustained injuries.

The spokesman said the investigation of a motive was focused on "all directions" including possible extremism or psychological problems on the part of the assailant.

Regional interior minister Sabine Suetterlin-Waack said she was "shocked" by the attack and that her "thoughts were with the families and loved ones of the victims".

She added that federal and state police were "working closely together" to determine a motive.

"For me it is clear that this horrific act was against any humanity," she said, adding that she was heading to the scene of the crime.

Police and emergency workers established a wide security perimeter around the Brokstedt station while helicopters circled overhead.

The daily Bild said that passengers who witnessed the attack broke out in panic on the train and that the suspect had wounds on both hands when he was detained.

- Series of stabbings - Germany's national rail company said some trains on the line between Hamburg and Kiel had been cancelled to allow police to conduct their investigation.

Germany has been hit in recent years by several deadly knife attacks, some carried out by extremists and others by people suffering from serious psychological problems.

A Syrian attacker was given a life sentence in May 2021 for stabbing a German man to death and severely wounding his partner in attack in the eastern city of Dresden.

Last June a 30-year-old woman died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a university campus.

In September 2022, a knife-wielding man wounded two people in Ansbach, a Bavarian town close to Nuremberg, before being fatally shot by police who said they were investigating a possible "Islamist or terrorist context".

A German court in December sentenced a Syrian-born man to 14 years in prison for a knife attack on a train in which he injured four passengers.

Last year a German court committed a Somali man to a psychiatric hospital after he stabbed three people to death in the southern city of Wuerzburg in 2021.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Syria Interior Minister German Company Died Germany Kiel Dresden Hamburg Man May June September December Women All From Court

Recent Stories

Mexican President Condemns Germany's Decision to S ..

Mexican President Condemns Germany's Decision to Send Tanks to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 US Secret Service Releases Report on Causes, Ways ..

US Secret Service Releases Report on Causes, Ways to Counter Mass Attacks - Dire ..

1 minute ago
 Two dead in knife attack on northern German train: ..

Two dead in knife attack on northern German train: police

1 minute ago
 EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices ..

EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices - Statistics

8 minutes ago
 ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister f ..

ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan ..

9 minutes ago
 Like Germany, US will provide heavy tanks to Ukrai ..

Like Germany, US will provide heavy tanks to Ukraine

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.