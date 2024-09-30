Open Menu

Two Dead In Major Wildfire In Greece

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Two dead in major wildfire in Greece

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Two men lost their lives during a major wildfire burning in the Peloponnese peninsula in southern Greece, Greek police said on Monday.

The victims, aged 35 and 40, were locals who were assisting as volunteers the firefighters battling the flames near Xylokastro town, Anastasios Giolis, deputy governor of Peloponnese, told Greek state broadcaster ERT.

A firefighter was also injured during firefighting efforts against a front extending to about 20 kilometers between Xylokastro and Akrata town along the national highway connecting Athens to Patras port in the northern part of the peninsula, a Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

The wildfire broke out Sunday and was fueled by strong winds of up to eight on the Beaufort scale blowing in the area expanded despite the mobilization of some 350 firefighters who were supported by nine water-dropping helicopters and aircraft, he added.

By Monday morning, residents of five villages were alerted to evacuate and the firefighters had managed to control the fire, he said.

Greece suffers from many wildfires every summer due to high temperatures, heatwaves linked to climate change and arsonists.

Five people have lost their lives in wildfires in Greece since the start of the wildfire season in May.

