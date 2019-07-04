Two Dead In Nigeria Petrol Pipeline Fire
Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were killed and over 30 vehicles burnt on Thursday after thieves breached a fuel pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, causing an explosion, emergency services said.
The incident, which happened in the early hours in the Ijegun area, is the latest in a long string of such accidents.
"We have recovered two burnt bodies and rescued eight others with severe burns," Lagos State Emergency Mangement Agency (LASEMA) head Femi Osanyintolu told AFP.