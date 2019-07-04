Two dead in Nigeria petrol pipeline fire

Two people were killed and over 30 vehicles burnt on Thursday after thieves breached a fuel pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, causing an explosion, emergency services said

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were killed and over 30 vehicles burnt on Thursday after thieves breached a fuel pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, causing an explosion, emergency services said.

The incident, which happened in the early hours in the Ijegun area, is the latest in a long string of such accidents.

"We have recovered two burnt bodies and rescued eight others with severe burns," Lagos State Emergency Mangement Agency (LASEMA) head Femi Osanyintolu told AFP.

He said more than 30 vehicles caught fire.