UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead In Nigeria Petrol Pipeline Fire

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:42 PM

Two dead in Nigeria petrol pipeline fire

Two people were killed and over 30 vehicles burnt on Thursday after thieves breached a fuel pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, causing an explosion, emergency services said

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were killed and over 30 vehicles burnt on Thursday after thieves breached a fuel pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, causing an explosion, emergency services said.

The incident, which happened in the early hours in the Ijegun area, is the latest in a long string of such accidents.

"We have recovered two burnt bodies and rescued eight others with severe burns," Lagos State Emergency Mangement Agency (LASEMA) head Femi Osanyintolu told AFP.

He said more than 30 vehicles caught fire.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles Lagos Nigeria Hub

Recent Stories

Salute to heroes! Rescue official dies on line of ..

26 minutes ago

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

34 minutes ago

Czech energy group EPH buys Uniper's assets in Fra ..

13 minutes ago

New EU chief makes first trip to Brussels

13 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

36 minutes ago

Hollywood producer arrested in Malaysia over 1MDB ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.