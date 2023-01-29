UrduPoint.com

Two Dead In Northwestern Iran Following 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) At least two people died and over 300 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran, Iranian state-run Fars news agency reports, citing emergency services.

The 5.

9-magnitude earthquake hit Iran's northwestern city of Khoy and the vicinity on Saturday night.

Fars initially said that at least two people died and 122 were injured; all of the injured were taken to local hospitals. Later, the news agency reported citing Iran's Red Crescent Society that the number of injured stood at 307 (300 of them were injured in the city of Khoy itself).

