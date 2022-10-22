Two Dead in Passenger Ship Crash in Northern Netherlands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) At least two people died and a child is missing after a rapid ferry and a water taxi collided in northern Netherlands, NL Times reports citing the Friesland regional security office.

The accident involving the Rederij Doeksen's ferry MS Tiger and the Stormloper water taxi occurred on Friday morning in the Schuitengat channel in the Wadden Sea, near the island of Terschelling.

"There were probably seven people on the Stormloper, out of whom one person (a 12-year-old boy) is still missing," the Friesland regional security office said as quoted by NL Times on Friday.

According to the publication, two people have been confirmed dead and a second person might also be missing. The water taxi sank after the collision.

The Friesland regional security office said that none of the 21 passengers and six crew members on board the ferry were injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.