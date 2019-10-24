UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead In Protests Against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy: State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:49 PM

Two dead in protests against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy: state media

At least two people have been killed and dozens injured in violent protests in Ethiopia against Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, state media reported Thursday

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two people have been killed and dozens injured in violent protests in Ethiopia against Nobel Peace prize laureate and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, state media reported Thursday.

Tensions remained high in parts of the country after supporters of a high-profile activist took to the streets Wednesday following rumours of his mistreatment by state forces.

Jawar Mohammed, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, who has been a public critic of Abiy, had accused security forces of trying to orchestrate an attack against him.

Police denied reports that Jawar's security detail was being removed to leave the popular and outspoken figure vulnerable to attack.

But his supporters in Addis Ababa, the capital, and towns mainly across Oromia, blocked roads, burned tyres and chanted slogans denouncing Abiy, who they claim was behind the alleged threat to Jawar.

The clashes had resulted in deaths and injuries in Oromia, one of nine regions in the ethnically diverse country, the state-run Ethiopian news Agency reported Thursday.

"Unrest in Adama city on Wednesday has left two people dead, injured 50 others and caused extensive property damage," Dejene Muleta, the chief police commander for Adama, a town in Oromia, told ENA.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Prime Minister Police Addis Ababa Ethiopia Media

Recent Stories

Inspired Northern upset fancied Southern Punjab to ..

25 minutes ago

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Youth Cricket Friendshi ..

2 minutes ago

Aijaz Ahmad Jagsi assumes charge as District Educa ..

2 minutes ago

Bolivia's Morales claims victory in disputed elect ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Syria-Style Anti-Terrorist Op Could Have S ..

2 minutes ago

Attack on AJK to turn India into a graveyard of it ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.