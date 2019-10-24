UrduPoint.com
Two Dead In Protests Against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy: State Media

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

At least two people have been killed and dozens injured in violent protests in Ethiopia against Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, state media reported Thursday

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two people have been killed and dozens injured in violent protests in Ethiopia against Nobel Peace prize laureate and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, state media reported Thursday.

Tensions remained high in parts of the country after supporters of a high-profile opposition activist took to the streets Wednesday, burning tires and blocking roads following rumours of his mistreatment by state forces.

Jawar Mohammed, a member of the Oromo ethnic group who has been a public critic of Abiy, had accused security forces of trying to orchestrate an attack against him.

In a press conference Thursday flanked by opposition MPs, Jawar appealed for calm while blaming the authorities for stoking instability.

"The Federal police, in a way which is dangerous and puts the country at risk, have attempted a big crime," he said in Addis Ababa, the capital.

"For the police, who are trying to test us, I think they got a good answer. Our people have proven that it is impossible to intimidate them." Police had denied reports that Jawar's security detail was being removed to leave the popular and outspoken figure vulnerable to attack.

But for a second day running his supporters gathered in large numbers outside his residence after standing guard throughout the night, witnesses told AFP.

"All the people are at his house. People came even from outside Addis just to protect him. I walked eight kilometres to get here. We are suspicious of the federal police," said Ousman Abdulahi, one of Jawar's supporters.

