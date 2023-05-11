Two Dead in Shooting at Mercedes Plant in Germany - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) A gunman fatally shot two men on Thursday at a Mercedes-Benz plant in the southwestern German city of Sindelfingen in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, police said.

The 53-year-old shooter entered the assembly hall at 7:45 a.m. (5:45 GMT) and opened fire on factory workers, hitting two 44-year-olds, the Ludwigsburg police presidium said.

One worker died at the spot, while the second one was heavily wounded and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The gunman was detained by factory workers and handed over to the police.

"There was and remains no threat to the public.

The (gunman's) motive is yet to be established by the ongoing investigation," the police said.

Mercedes said it was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the news of the shooting. The German carmaker confirmed that two people had been killed and one was in custody.

"The persons are employees of an external service provider. There is no longer any danger to the population and colleagues in Sindelfingen," it said on social media.

The factory where the shooting took place is one of Mercedes' longest-running vehicle production facilities and its innovation and design hub. It was founded in 1915 and employs 35,000 people.