Two Dead In Shooting On Afghan-Iranian Border - Afghan Interior Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 11:22 PM

An Iranian border guard and a fighter of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) were killed in a shooting that erupted on the Iranian-Afghan border on Saturday, a Taliban official told Sputnik

"In the clash, one person on each side was killed and many were injured," Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesperson for the Taliban government's interior ministry, said.

Afghan media reported earlier in the day that clashes broke out near a border crossing in the Nimruz province, in southwestern Afghanistan, to the east of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The Taliban official accused Iranian border guards of firing first, saying Afghans were forced to respond in kind. He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan did not condone violence.

Iranian and Taliban forces have clashed repeatedly in the area since the ISlamist insurgency overran Kabul in August 2021. Iran does not recognize the Taliban-led government and has been calling for an inclusive Afghan government to take over.

