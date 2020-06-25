Two Dead In Southern Afghanistan As Young Policeman Opens Fire On Fellow Officers - Source
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:20 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A young policeman opened fire on fellow officers in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand on Thursday, leaving at least two of them killed and one injured, a security source told Sputnik.
According to the source, the fire was opened by an officer of the first police battalion of the provincial capital of Lashkargah.
The suspected shooter is a young man who has recently joined the battalion. Before the shooting, he entered a control room that contains ammunition and weapons.
The shooter continues offering resistance.