Two Dead in Southern Afghanistan as Young Policeman Opens Fire on Fellow Officers - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A young policeman opened fire on fellow officers in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand on Thursday, leaving at least two of them killed and one injured, a security source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the fire was opened by an officer of the first police battalion of the provincial capital of Lashkargah.

The suspected shooter is a young man who has recently joined the battalion. Before the shooting, he entered a control room that contains ammunition and weapons.

The shooter continues offering resistance.