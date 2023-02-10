UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, Including Child, In East Jerusalem Car Ramming

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Two dead, including child, in east Jerusalem car ramming

Two people including a child were killed Friday in car ramming attack on a bus stop in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, Israeli authorities said

East Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):Two people including a child were killed Friday in car ramming attack on a bus stop in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, Israeli authorities said.

The attack comes amid spiralling violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year.

"As a result of the ramming, there are two dead and another five injured," an Israeli police statement said.

"The suspect was neutralised on the spot" in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the Israeli police said, describing it as a "terror" attack.

Police forces including an off-duty officer "arrived quickly at the scene, and fired at the terrorist who was neutralised on the spot," police added in a separate statement.

Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital said those who died were eight and 20 years old.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw a blue car that had crashed into a bus stop. A pink children's doll was among debris nearby.

A helicopter circled the scene overhead.

Late last month, an attack killed six Israelis and a Ukrainian outside a synagogue in annexed east Jerusalem, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in years in the occupied West Bank claimed 10 lives.

The synagogue attack on the Jewish Sabbath was the deadliest targeting Israeli civilians in more than a decade.

