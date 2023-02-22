UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, More Than 50 Missing In China Mine Collapse

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 07:27 PM

At least two people were killed and more than 50 are missing, Chinese state media reported, after an apparent collapse at a coal mine in northern China's Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and more than 50 are missing, Chinese state media reported, after an apparent collapse at a coal mine in northern China's Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday.

State broadcaster CCTV said a collapse occurred at a mine in the western part of the Alxa League region at around 1 pm (0500 GMT). Other outlets and government agencies described it as a "landslide".

"Currently, the incident has caused the deaths of two people and injured six, with 53 missing," CCTV said in a social media post.

A social media video, purportedly posted by a coal truck driver, appeared to show loose rocks cascading down a slope, kicking up clouds of brown dust that engulfed several vehicles.

"The whole slope has collapsed ... How many people must be dead from that?" a male voice can be heard saying in the background.

"If I'd lined up over there today, I'd have died in there, too," he said.

CCTV reported earlier on Wednesday that the incident had affected a "wide area" of an open-pit mine operated by the Xinjing Coal Mining Company.

"A number of working staff and vehicles have been buried," the broadcaster said at the time, adding that rescue personnel have been sent to the scene.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed authorities to "do everything possible to search for and rescue the missing people", CCTV reported.

Officials must "use all their strength to rescue and treat the injured, protect the security of people's lives and property as well as overall social stability", Xi said, according to the broadcaster.

Eight rescue teams comprising more than 330 personnel have been sent to the site in the Luanjingtan ecological zone, along with more than 100 pieces of rescue equipment, the government of Alxa League said in a statement.

Phone calls to the mining company by AFP went unanswered on Wednesday evening.

