Open Menu

Two Dead, Oil Refinery On Fire After Drone Attacks In Russia

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Two dead, oil refinery on fire after drone attacks in Russia

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Multiple air attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod adjoining Ukraine on Saturday killed two people and injured at least seven, the governor said.

Further east, an overnight drone attack on the Samara region caused a fire at a major oil refinery, the latest in a series of strikes against Russia's fuel industry.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram that two districts in his region as well as the regional capital, also called Belgorod, had been hit in drone and air attacks.

"It's shaping up to be a difficult morning," Gladkov said.

"As a result of an air attack by Ukrainian armed forces on Belgorod, three balconies collapsed in an apartment building. One of these apartments was occupied by a married couple. To much grief, the man died from his injuries on the spot," he said.

He posted a photo of a residential building with the facade partially destroyed.

Another person was killed in a drone attack on districts outside the city, he said.

In the Samara region - 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) away from the front lines in eastern -- the local governor reported "several drone attacks" on local oil refineries.

One of them caused a fire at the Kuibyshev refinery, governor Dmitry Azarov said in a statement on Telegram, noting that there were no casualties.

The refinery, run by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is one of the largest in the region, with a production capacity of seven million tonnes per year, according to its official website.

A drone attack on another refinery in the region, Novokuibyshevsk, "was repelled without damaging the technological equipment", Azarov said.

The attacks came 24 hours after Russia unleashed one of its largest aerial barrages of the two-year conflict, hitting dozens of Ukrainian energy site and leaving more than a million temporarily without power.

Ukraine's air force said it had downed 31 of 34 Russian drones fire at its territory overnight, while Russia's defence ministry said it had intercepted 12 Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian offensive for over two years, has stepped up its attacks inside Russia in recent weeks, targeting energy sites in particular.

And Russia has also launched a barrage of what it calls "retaliatory" attacks, targeting Ukraine's energy sector and the capital Kyiv in recent days.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Oil Married Died Man Belgorod Samara SITE Border From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

31 minutes ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

36 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

42 minutes ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

15 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

15 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

15 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

15 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

15 hours ago

More Stories From World