Two Dead, One Injured Following Texas Church Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Shooting in a church in a small Texan town called White Settlement claimed the lives of two people, while one more person was injured in the incident, media reported on Sunday, citing medical company MedStar spokeswoman, Macara Trusty.

According to The Dallas Morning news media outlet, one person died at the scene, while another one died en route to a hospital. The injured citizen was transferred to a health center in a critical condition.