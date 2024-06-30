Two Dead, One Missing After Swiss Landslide: Police
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Two people have died and a third is missing after torrential rains triggered a landslide in southeastern Switzerland, police said on Sunday.
Violent storms lashed the Alpine country with rain this weekend, with hundreds of people evacuated in the west after the Rhone river and its tributaries broke their banks.
"The bodies of two people were found by rescuers in connection with the landslide in the Fontana region," police in the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino said in a statement.
According to local daily La Regione, the dead were two women who were on holiday in the region.
Emergency services were assessing the best way to evacuate 300 people who had arrived for a football tournament in Peccia, while almost 70 more were being evacuated from a holiday camp in the village of Mogno.
The poor weather was making rescue work particularly difficult, police had said earlier, with several valleys inaccessible and cut off from the electricity network.
The Federal alert system also said part of the canton was without drinking water.
In the western canton of Valais, the civil security services said "several hundred" people were evacuated and roads closed after the Rhone overflowed in different locations.
Extreme rainfall also struck southeastern Switzerland last weekend, leaving one dead and causing major damage.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From World
-
End of an era as India faces T20 future without Kohli, Rohit10 minutes ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies20 minutes ago
-
England squad to play West Indies in first two Tests40 minutes ago
-
China's Xi to visit Kazakhstan, Tajikistan July 2-6: foreign ministry50 minutes ago
-
Short fuses in Egypt as blackouts stretch into sweltering summer2 hours ago
-
UN chief lauds ‘strong’ new recommendations to limit proliferation of small arms2 hours ago
-
France votes in pivotal snap polls as far right eyes power2 hours ago
-
India unites in joy as cricket greats hail inspiring World Cup win2 hours ago
-
UNGA urges speedier action to reduce deaths, injuries from traffic accidents worldwide2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season, bears down on Caribbean3 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic scores4 hours ago
-
Richardson Olympic double bid over as Lyles marches on5 hours ago