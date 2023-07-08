Two Dead, One Missing Following Fire on Pemex Platform, Company Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) At least two people died and another one is missing after an accident on the platform of the Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a statement.

"On the part of the private company (that was working on the facility): 5 people injured, unfortunately 2 lost their lives and 1 is still missing, and they will receive all the support of Pemex," the oil giant said on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Pemex said that six people were injured in a fire on the Nohoch-A platform in the Gulf of Mexico and over 320 people were evacuated. According to local media reports, the fire started after an explosion.

Pemex said that production was being "substantially impacted" as a result of the accident, but it should return to normal "quickly."

The company specified on Twitter that it was investigating the cause of the accident.