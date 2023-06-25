Open Menu

Two Dead, Over Dozen Injured In Michigan Shooting - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 08:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) At least two people died and over a dozen others were injured in a shooting at a street party in Saginaw, located in the US state of Michigan, local police said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out between partygoers resulting in gunshots being fired. In response, others in the crowd began shooting into the crowd, striking several victims. As people fled the scene, many were injured after being struck by fleeing vehicles," the Michigan State Police said in a Saturday statement.

At least five different caliber weapons were used in the shooting at the street party in Siginaw, police said.

The party had been promoted on social media.

"As of this release, fifteen people were injured by gunshot or being struck by a vehicle. Two victims, a 19- year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, have died. All fifteen victims were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment," the Michigan police said.

Law enforcement in Siginaw County had dispersed the party goers multiple times at different locations prior to the shooting, according to police.

