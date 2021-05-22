UrduPoint.com
Two Dead, Several Wounded, In Minneapolis Shooting

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 07:58 PM

Two dead, several wounded, in Minneapolis shooting

Two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in the US city of Minneapolis late Friday, police said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in the US city of Minneapolis late Friday, police said.

Local law enforcement said one man was left in a critical condition following the attack in the downtown area of the city, which was where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in May 2020.

Minneapolis Police tweeted there were ten victims in total, five of whom were male and five female.

The two people shot dead were both men, the force said, adding order had been "fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas."Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a 17-year veteran of the Minneapolis police department.

More Stories From World

