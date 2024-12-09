Open Menu

Two Dead, Three Missing In Italy Fuel Depot Fire: Official

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A fire at a fuel depot run by Italian energy company Eni near Florence on Monday killed two people and left three missing, a local official said.

"Sadly two people lost their lives, nine people are injured and three people are missing" after the fire at the Calenzano plant, a spokeswoman for the Florence prefecture told AFP.

In a statement, Eni said the fire had been confined to the loading shelter area and had not reached any fuel tanks.

