Two Dead, Two Hurt, In Dutch Bridge Collapse: Officials
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) At least two people died and two more were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed in the Netherlands on Wednesday, Dutch officials said.
"An industrial accident occurred while building a bridge. Unfortunately, this resulted in two fatalities. Two people are injured," the regional safety authority wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Earlier, the authority had said that part of the bridge, under construction in Lochem, in the east of the country, had collapsed.
They had initially given a toll of four injured, three of them seriously. It is not clear whether the two dead were part of that original toll.
A reporter at the scene, from local newspaper De Stentor, said workmen had been hoisting bridge arches when the accident occurred.
"Suddenly there was a huge bang," the reporter said.
"The entire arch started to swing. Then the whole thing fell down. We saw two construction workers fall down."
Recent Stories
Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises
Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU
'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha
Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..
TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined
Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital
UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states
More Stories From World
-
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU18 minutes ago
-
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up19 minutes ago
-
China begins drafting law on promoting private economy32 minutes ago
-
Thailand's industrial confidence improves in January1 hour ago
-
UK sanctions six officials at Russian prison where Navalny died1 hour ago
-
Poland warns farmers' pro-Putin slogans 'possibly' influenced by Russia1 hour ago
-
Lawyers for US urge UK court to reject Assange appeal bid2 hours ago
-
Amid torrid spell, Bayern say Tuchel to leave at end of season2 hours ago
-
Riyadh region governor receives Nepali ambassador2 hours ago
-
15 Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date2 hours ago
-
Vice Speaker of Shura Council receives U.S. house of representative delegation2 hours ago
-
Indian farmers resume Delhi protest push after talks fail2 hours ago