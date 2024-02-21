Two Dead, Two Hurt, In Dutch Bridge Collapse: Officials
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM
At least two people died and two more were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed in the Netherlands on Wednesday, Dutch officials said
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) At least two people died and two more were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed in the Netherlands on Wednesday, Dutch officials said.
"An industrial accident occurred while building a bridge," the regional safety authority wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"Unfortunately, this resulted in two fatalities. Two people are injured."
Earlier, the authority had said that part of the bridge, under construction in Lochem, in the east of the country, had collapsed.
They had initially given a toll of four injured, three of them seriously. It is not clear whether the two dead were part of that original toll.
A reporter at the scene, from local newspaper De Stentor, said workmen had been hoisting bridge arches when the accident occurred.
"Suddenly there was a huge bang," the reporter said.
"The entire arch started to swing. Then the whole thing fell down. We saw two construction workers fall down.
"
According to the Dutch labour inspectorate, cited by local news agency ANP, parts of the bridge fell on at least two people.
Images on Dutch media showed rescue helicopters buzzing overhead and emergency vehicles arriving at the scene.
The regional safety authority said there was no indication what had caused the accident and that a probe was underway.
Max Schurink, project manager of the Gelderland province where the building site is located, said he was "enormously shocked", having seen the accident with his own eyes.
"I am seriously concerned for the colleagues who are on site," Schurink told De Stentor.
Around 40 co-workers who saw the accident are being offered psychological support.
Schurink said conditions around the site were in order.
But he added: "Let's not speculate about the cause.
"Concern now goes out to the employees affected by this accident. It's dramatic enough."
Recent Stories
Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi
Two LESCO employees dismissed
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders
New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro
Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Mini ..
Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln
HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiq ..
IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP
38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions
Naila Bhutto emphasis young girls to get vocational training
Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to form new govt: Punjab Governor Mu ..
Newly appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana assumes charge
More Stories From World
-
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up12 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential hopeful Khalifa Sall campaigns despite uncertainty4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Arab counterparts57 minutes ago
-
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again1 hour ago
-
Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid1 hour ago
-
US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands1 hour ago
-
Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah to attend G20 meeting in Brazil57 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU2 hours ago
-
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up2 hours ago
-
China begins drafting law on promoting private economy2 hours ago
-
Thailand's industrial confidence improves in January2 hours ago
-
UK sanctions six officials at Russian prison where Navalny died3 hours ago