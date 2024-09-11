Open Menu

Two Dead, Two Injured After Head-on Crash In Central Philippines

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Two dead, two injured after head-on crash in central Philippines

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Two men died and two men were injured after a wing van truck and a cement mixer truck collided in Iloilo province in the central Philippines, police said Wednesday.

Police said that a head-on crash, which happened around 11 a.m.

local time on Tuesday in Leganes, a town north of the provincial capital, Iloilo City, killed the 45-year-old commercial truck helper and the 40-year-old driver of the concrete mixer truck.

The 41-year-old wing van truck driver and the helper of the cement mixer truck were also injured in the crash, police added.

A witness told police that the tire of the wing van truck exploded, sending it to swerve to the opposite lane before colliding with the oncoming concrete mixer truck.

