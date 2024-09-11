Two Dead, Two Injured After Head-on Crash In Central Philippines
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Two men died and two men were injured after a wing van truck and a cement mixer truck collided in Iloilo province in the central Philippines, police said Wednesday.
Police said that a head-on crash, which happened around 11 a.m.
local time on Tuesday in Leganes, a town north of the provincial capital, Iloilo City, killed the 45-year-old commercial truck helper and the 40-year-old driver of the concrete mixer truck.
The 41-year-old wing van truck driver and the helper of the cement mixer truck were also injured in the crash, police added.
A witness told police that the tire of the wing van truck exploded, sending it to swerve to the opposite lane before colliding with the oncoming concrete mixer truck.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From World
-
Kenya airport strike disrupts flights15 seconds ago
-
Power struggle: Serbia eyes nuclear energy to fuel future20 seconds ago
-
Chinese culture shared treasure of compatriots across Taiwan Strait: mainland spokesperson10 minutes ago
-
New Zealand responds to confirmed mpox cases with vaccine approval20 minutes ago
-
Forecasters lift Singapore's 2024 growth to 2.6 pct20 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz parliament speaker to visit China20 minutes ago
-
Harris takes fight to Trump in fiery presidential debate30 minutes ago
-
Iran president officially welcomed by Iraqi PM40 minutes ago
-
'Justice not done' 50 years after Ethiopia revolution40 minutes ago
-
Bridge partially collapses in Germany's Dresden50 minutes ago
-
Property website Rightmove rejects £5.6 bn Murdoch bid50 minutes ago
-
UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government1 hour ago