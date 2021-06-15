UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead, Two Injured In Shooting At Factory In US State Of Alabama - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting at Factory in US State of Alabama - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Four people were shot during an incident that occurred at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville, Alabama overnight leaving two dead and two injured, local broadcaster news 19 reported on Tuesday.

The suspect fled the scene. He is believed to be an employee of the plant who started shooting at around 2:30 a.m.

(07:30 GMT), Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirmed to News 19.

Investigators continue working to determine the identity and location of the suspect while the injured were taken to the hospital, the report said.

Mueller Co. is a manufacturer of water distribution products, including fire hydrants and distribution products for the natural gas industry.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Water Gas Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP inspects House of Wisdom

3 minutes ago

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

40 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2020-21 Results

43 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

60 minutes ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

1 hour ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.