Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting at Factory in US State of Alabama - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Four people were shot during an incident that occurred at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville, Alabama overnight leaving two dead and two injured, local broadcaster news 19 reported on Tuesday.

The suspect fled the scene. He is believed to be an employee of the plant who started shooting at around 2:30 a.m.

(07:30 GMT), Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirmed to News 19.

Investigators continue working to determine the identity and location of the suspect while the injured were taken to the hospital, the report said.

Mueller Co. is a manufacturer of water distribution products, including fire hydrants and distribution products for the natural gas industry.