Two Dead, Two Missing After Pleasure Boat Sinks Off Portugal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A man and a boy died, and two other men are missing, after their pleasure boat sank on Sunday off the coast of Portugal, the coastguard said.

The fifth person on the boat, its 62-year-old helmsman, was rescued by a passing vessel, a coastguard statement said.

A coastguard boat recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy and a man near the spot where the boat went down three kilometres (two miles) off Troia, a peninsula south of Lisbon, it added.

Coastguard ships, backed by a navy vessel and an air force plane, were searching for the remaining two missing men.

Officials had initially said the boy on the boat was aged 12. The other passengers included his father, who is around 45, and two men aged 21 and 23, the coastguard said in a statement.

Portuguese media said the boat capsized Sunday morning after it was hit by a large wave.

The Troia peninsula has several sandy Atlantic beaches and is a busy destination at weekends, especially for residents of the Portuguese capital.

