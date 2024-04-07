Two Dead, Two Missing After Pleasure Boat Sinks Off Portugal
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A man and a boy died, and two other men are missing, after their pleasure boat sank on Sunday off the coast of Portugal, the coastguard said.
The fifth person on the boat, its 62-year-old helmsman, was rescued by a passing vessel, a coastguard statement said.
A coastguard boat recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy and a man near the spot where the boat went down three kilometres (two miles) off Troia, a peninsula south of Lisbon, it added.
Coastguard ships, backed by a navy vessel and an air force plane, were searching for the remaining two missing men.
Officials had initially said the boy on the boat was aged 12. The other passengers included his father, who is around 45, and two men aged 21 and 23, the coastguard said in a statement.
Portuguese media said the boat capsized Sunday morning after it was hit by a large wave.
The Troia peninsula has several sandy Atlantic beaches and is a busy destination at weekends, especially for residents of the Portuguese capital.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
More Stories From World
-
Rangers' fightback frustrates Celtic in Scottish title thriller33 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results3 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Match Play scores3 hours ago
-
Ecuador in diplomatic storm after raid at Mexican embassy3 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table3 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
Water level in Russia's Orsk 'critical' as Kremlin warns of more floods4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result4 hours ago
-
Russian FM Lavrov to visit China4 hours ago
-
Two ships targeted off Yemen: security firm4 hours ago