Two Dead, Up To 3 Children Missing In Shooting, House Fire In Arizona - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:01 PM

Two Dead, Up To 3 Children Missing in Shooting, House Fire in Arizona - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Two people were killed, some sustained wounds and up to three children went missing after a shooting and a house fire in the city of Tucson in the US state of Arizona, local authorities and media reported.

Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told Kold news that the police were called to the scene over a house fire at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday (22:45 GMT). Around that time, an armed suspect approached an ambulance at Silverlake Park that was to respond to the house fire and medics, one in the head and one in the shot two of the medics, one in the head and one in the arm and chest. They were both taken to a hospital.

"TFD [Tucson Fire Department] responded to a report of a house fire in the area of Campbell and Irene Vista.

Suspect fired multiple rounds at TFD personnel. An Officer located the suspect while responding to assist TFD, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was struck," Sgt. Richard Gradillas tweeted.

The suspect is an unnamed 35-year-old man who after shooting the medics went to the scene of the fire and shot a firefighter as well as a few neighbors who were attempting to put out the flames. One of the neighbors died.

Three children who resided at the house are missing and one body was found charred. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called the incident a "horrific and senseless act of violence."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to step forward.

