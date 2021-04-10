UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead Whales Wash Up On Bangladesh Beach

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:59 PM

Two dead whales wash up on Bangladesh beach

Two dead whales have washed up on the same stretch of Bangladesh coastline in two days, officials said Saturday, raising suggestions that they were killed by sea pollution

Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Two dead whales have washed up on the same stretch of Bangladesh coastline in two days, officials said Saturday, raising suggestions that they were killed by sea pollution.

Officials said the second, much longer whale washed up on Himchhari Beach, outside the resort city of Cox's Bazar, at around 8:30 am (0230 GMT) Saturday, just a day after the carcass of another Bryde's whale was found two kilometres (1.25 miles) from the spot.

"The carcass of the whale found today is at least 50 feet (16 metres) long and 10 feet wide. It weighs three-four tonnes," Jahirul Islam, executive director of the Cox's Bazar-based Marine Life Alliance, told AFP.

Islam said the whales could have been killed in a collision with a ship plying the Bay of Bengal, or have died after eating plastics which litter the sea.

"Primarily we think the two have died from consuming plastic and polluted objects. There is an injury mark on the back of the second whale. We suspect it could have been hit by a high-speed vessel," islam said.

Mohammad Shahidul Alam, a professor at the Institute of Marine Science and Fisheries, said parts of the Bay of Bengal are seriously polluted, and that could have led to the animals' demise.

A spokesman for Bangladesh's environment and forestry department said its researchers had collected samples from the carcasses for post mortem examinations.

Two similar whales also washed up on Cox's Bazar beaches in 1996 and 2006.

Related Topics

Dead Bangladesh Died Same Alliance Post From

Recent Stories

Ireland’s two-match T20Is series against Pakista ..

4 minutes ago

900 maund wheat confiscated over smuggling attempt ..

4 minutes ago

Low-income countries received just 0.2 per cent of ..

4 minutes ago

" Human Rights Awareness " project to be complete ..

4 minutes ago

Nine arrested for displaying weapons in Daska

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus claim 33 more lives in KP

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.