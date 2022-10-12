UrduPoint.com

Two Delegations Of US Congressmen Arrive In Taiwan - Taipei

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Two Delegations of US Congressmen Arrive in Taiwan - Taipei

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Two delegations of US congressmen led by Republican Brad Wenstrup and Democrat Seth Moulton have arrived in Taiwan despite increased tensions between China mainland and the West, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said.

"(Taiwanese Foreign) Minister (Joseph) Wu held a banquet welcoming two #US delegations comprising congressmen @RepBradWenstrup, @RepMoulton, (Republican) @michaelgwaltz and (Democrat) @kaikahele. We thank our friends for the rich discussions on defense, deterrence and #Taiwan's role in fostering #IndoPacific peace and stability," the Taiwanese foreign ministry wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The two delegations will stay in Taiwan until Thursday. During the visit, the US congressmen plan to meet with the head of the island's administration, Tsai Ing-wen, to exchange views on bilateral relations, issues of regional security, and trade and economic cooperation, according to the island's foreign ministry.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

