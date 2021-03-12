UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Democratic Lawmakers Join Calls For New York Governor Cuomo To Resign

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:45 PM

Two Democratic Lawmakers Join Calls for New York Governor Cuomo to Resign

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday came under renewed pressure to resign over allegations of impropriety of women who worked under him as US Congresswoman Democrat lawmakers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her colleague Jerry Nadler joined in earlier calls for his ouster

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday came under renewed pressure to resign over allegations of impropriety of women who worked under him as US Congresswoman Democrat lawmakers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her colleague Jerry Nadler joined in earlier calls for his ouster.

Earlier on Friday, more than 50 members of the 213-member New York State legislature had already asked Cuomo to step down before at least another 11 did the same via Twitter.

"We believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez attached on Twitter a statement jointly issued with US Congressman Jamaal Bowman that referred to Cuomo's accusers, the newspapers that carried the stories about his alleged misbehavior and the investigation of him authorized by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Nadler, who serves as chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee, struck a similar tone in his own message on Twitter.

"The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point. Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign," Nadler said.

Six women have so far accused the 63-year-old Cuomo of sexual misconduct, including of sexual assault.

Cuomo has also been accused of forcibly trying to kiss one woman who had worked under him while effectively propositioning another for sex, but denies all accusations.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Alexandria Same New York Women All

Recent Stories

Quad Leaders to Join Forces to Expand Vaccine Prod ..

20 seconds ago

Bumps in the road for AstraZeneca vaccine

21 seconds ago

Roy, Archer star as England trounce India by eight ..

3 minutes ago

Asian Americans Targeted Over 'Yellow Peril' Also ..

3 minutes ago

2nd generation Pakistani American youth hold key t ..

3 minutes ago

Fashion Brand Threatens to Sue Gov't of German Rul ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.