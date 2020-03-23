UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Diamond Princess Passengers Die Of Coronavirus In Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:58 PM

Two Diamond Princess Passengers Die of Coronavirus in Japan - Reports

Two more passengers from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship have died in Japan after contracting the disease, health authorities were cited as saying Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Two more passengers from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship have died in Japan after contracting the disease, health authorities were cited as saying Monday.

This brought the death toll among the people who boarded the ship to 10, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The latest victims were reportedly Japanese citizens.

The cruise ship was quarantined near the Japanese port of Yokohama in early February after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19 after disembarking in Hong Kong.

There are 1,108 confirmed coronavirus patients in Japan, in addition to 712 people infected abroad the Diamond Princess. The cumulative death toll stands at 51.

Related Topics

Died Hong Kong Yokohama Japan February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB clarification on live-streaming rights

12 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer participates in virtual meet ..

16 minutes ago

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into ..

18 minutes ago

Keel Laying Ceremony Of Second Type 054 A/P Frigat ..

22 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi urges people to ensure social d ..

31 minutes ago

Punjab Government Officials begin Video Conferenci ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.