Two Diamond Princess Passengers Die of Coronavirus in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Two more passengers from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship have died in Japan after contracting the disease, health authorities were cited as saying Monday.

This brought the death toll among the people who boarded the ship to 10, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The latest victims were reportedly Japanese citizens.

The cruise ship was quarantined near the Japanese port of Yokohama in early February after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19 after disembarking in Hong Kong.

There are 1,108 confirmed coronavirus patients in Japan, in addition to 712 people infected abroad the Diamond Princess. The cumulative death toll stands at 51.