Two die in new Burkina Faso attack

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Unidentified gunmen on Thursday killed a soldier and a civilian in an attack on a gold mine in northern Burkina Faso, the mine and other sources said.

The pre-dawn attack at the Karma mine near Ouahigouya saw "several dozen armed men, probably terrorists" raid the facility's security base, a security official said.

Five people were also wounded, two seriously, before the attack was repelled, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A mineworker reached by AFP said the attack lasted nearly an hour and employees were then evacuated to Ouahigouya.