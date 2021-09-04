Two Die in Small Plane Crash in Northern France - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) A private aircraft crashed in the Somme Department in northern France killing two people, the France Bleu radio station reported on Saturday.

The accident happened early on Saturday over the Woignarue commune, the media said.

The plane fell down on the country road. The firefighters, who were deployed to the site, certified two crew members dead.

In late August, an instructor and a student were killed in another small plane crash in the Nord Department.