UrduPoint.com

Two Die Jumping From Building To Escape Myanmar Junta Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Two die jumping from building to escape Myanmar junta forces

Two people died and three were injured after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Myanmar's commercial capital to escape a raid by security forces, authorities said Wednesday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Two people died and three were injured after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Myanmar's commercial capital to escape a raid by security forces, authorities said Wednesday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military's February coup, with over 900 killed and more than 7,000 arrested in a bloody crackdown, according to a local monitoring group.

Rights groups and the UN say hundreds of anti-coup demonstrators have disappeared and protesters face arbitrary arrest and the threat of torture.

Security forces arrested two men and a woman during a raid on a building in Botadaung township in Yangon on Tuesday, according to the junta-backed True news channel.

Four other men and a woman "jumped out of the window of the fourth floor to avoid arrest," it said, adding the woman and one of the men had died of their injuries.

The three injured men had been taken to a military-run hospital, True News said, adding officers had found "materials used for explosions" in the raid.

Fighting has flared across Myanmar since the coup as people form "defence forces" to battle the military.

Clashes have largely taken place in rural areas, although in June four protesters and at least two military officers were killed in a gunfight in the country's second city of Mandalay.

Government offices and organisations viewed as being close to the junta have also been targeted in urban areas.

A bomb went off at a Yangon office of the Young Men's Buddhist Association on Tuesday, the organisation said on its Facebook page, although no casualties were reported.

bur-rma/oho

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Facebook Died Young Mandalay Myanmar February June Women From

Recent Stories

Iraqi FM assures new visa facilitation policy for ..

Iraqi FM assures new visa facilitation policy for Pakistani pilgrims

2 minutes ago
 LHC overrules objection to plea against step of no ..

LHC overrules objection to plea against step of not fixing single date for MDCAT ..

2 minutes ago
 Win for Biden as Senate passes massive infrastruct ..

Win for Biden as Senate passes massive infrastructure bill

5 minutes ago
 Xposure starts accepting entries for Independent P ..

Xposure starts accepting entries for Independent Photojournalist Award

12 minutes ago
 Afghans have pivotal role to decide about future o ..

Afghans have pivotal role to decide about future of Afghanistan : Sh Rashid

5 minutes ago
 Alleged spying by Briton for Russia 'unacceptable' ..

Alleged spying by Briton for Russia 'unacceptable': Germany

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.