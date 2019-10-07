(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Two districts in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, Khwaja Ghar and Baharak, have been cleared from the Taliban, provincial governor's spokesman Jawad Hajri told Sputnik on Monday.

Afghan forces regained control over Khwaja Ghar and Baharak on Sunday, Hajri specified.

Since the Taliban have been recently pushing for war in various areas of Takhar, Afghan Deputy Defense Minister Yasin Zia has moved to the province from Kabul to control the situation.

"Deputy Defense Ministry Yasin Zia has arrived from Kabul and he is leading the war, in which about 150 Taliban were killed and wounded," Hajri said.

Meanwhile, Hajri also accused the Taliban of setting Khwaja Ghar's governmental and residential buildings on fire.

Sher Shah, a Baharak resident, has returned home after being displaced for several days and is calling for peace.

"We have left our house and gone to a safe place. We have also taken away children. But the situation is not sure. We want the involved parties to make peace and finish the war," Shah told Sputnik.

Zia and the provincial governor have assured locals that situation is under control and the Taliban have been defeated.

"The enemy has been severely defeated in this area. We are currently stationed in the Khwaja Ghar district and the enemy is on the run, and Khwaja Ghar district has been completely liberated," Zia told reporters.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, has said in a statement that the group has left Khwaja Ghar and Baharak districts to avoid financial hardships and civilian casualties. The Taliban have also refuted claims of suffering so many casualties.