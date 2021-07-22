Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine 88% Effective Against Delta Variant, AstraZeneca 67% - Study

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZenaca vaccines are effective against the new delta COVID variant but not as effective as they are against the original, a study published in the US New England Journal of Medicine revealed.

Two does of the Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective against the delta virus versus 93.7% against the alpha strain, according to the study released on Wednesday, while AstraZeneca's was 67% effective against the delta versus 74.5% against the original.