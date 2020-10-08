Two drones fell in the Georgian eastern region of Kakheti that borders Azerbaijan, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Wednesday, as clashes continue between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Two drones fell in the Georgian eastern region of Kakheti that borders Azerbaijan, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Wednesday, as clashes continue between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

"On October 7 of the current year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs received report regarding the crash of two unmanned aerial drones in vicinities of Udabno village, Sagarejo municipality and village of Sanavardo, Kvareli municipality at 18:35 and 18:45 pm [14:35 and 14:45 GMT]," the ministry said in a press release, adding that no one was hurt.

Tbilisi has launched an investigation into the incident.

Clashes in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, populated by ethnic Armenians, erupted in late September after Baku and Yerevan accused each other of provocations. Many countries, including Georgia, have called on both sides to cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table. Tbilisi has also expressed readiness to mediate the conflict and host possible meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian officials.