MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Two drones crashed on approach to the warehouses of a military base in Russia's Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Wednesday.

"About drones in the Naro-Fominsky District in the village of Kalininets (of Russia's Moscow Region). Today, two vehicles of the aircraft type crashed at about 5:30 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. (02:30 and 02:50 GMT) on approach to the warehouses of one of the military bases," Vorobyov said on Telegram.

The wreckage of the crashed UAVs has been found, the governor said, adding that the drones caused no casualties or damage.

Special services are currently working on the site and the scene has been cordoned off, he added.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Over the last few weeks there have been several drone attacks against the Russian territory. At the beginning of June, two unmanned aerial vehicles attacked fuel and energy facilities in Russia's Smolensk Region, which borders Ukraine, without causing any critical damage, fire or casualties. On May 30, eight drones attacked Moscow, and all of them were shot down,