Two Drones Downed Near Hmeimim Airbase In Syria - State Television

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:29 PM

Two Drones Downed Near Hmeimim Airbase in Syria - State Television

Two unmanned aerial vehicles, launched by militants, have been downed near the Hmeimim airbase in Syria, housing the Russian Aerospace Forces, Syrian state television reported on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Two unmanned aerial vehicles, launched by militants, have been downed near the Hmeimim airbase in Syria, housing the Russian Aerospace Forces, Syrian state television reported on Monday.

The drones have been downed by the air defense forces, the Ikhbariya broadcaster added.

According to the Sham FM radio station, explosions were heard in the town of Jebla, located not far from the airbase, as a result of the air defense forces' operation.

