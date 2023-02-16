Two Drones Shot Down Over Sea in Sevastopol, Air Defense Continues to Work - City Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Two drones were shot down over the sea in Sevastopol on Thursday morning, air defense systems continue to work, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Ukrainian drones attacked once again. The current situation is following: two UAVs are shot down over the sea. Our forces and air defense systems continue to repel the attack," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.