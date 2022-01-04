UrduPoint.com

Two Drones Shot Down Targeting Iraq Base: Anti-IS Coalition

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 12:47 PM

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS coalition

Two armed drones targeting an air base in western Iraq were shot down on Tuesday, an official of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group said

Baghdad, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Two armed drones targeting an air base in western Iraq were shot down on Tuesday, an official of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group said.

"Two fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives were engaged and destroyed by defensive capabilities at the Iraqi Al-Asad Air Base early this morning," the official said.

Related Topics

Iraq

Recent Stories

Landslide in Southwestern China Kills 5

Landslide in Southwestern China Kills 5

2 minutes ago
 S. Africa parliament fire contained: firefighters

S. Africa parliament fire contained: firefighters

2 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza stuns fans with new look

Sania Mirza stuns fans with new look

20 minutes ago
 Kyrgios pulls out of Melbourne event with asthma

Kyrgios pulls out of Melbourne event with asthma

8 minutes ago
 Haitian Judge Releases 4 Policemen Arrested Over P ..

Haitian Judge Releases 4 Policemen Arrested Over President's Assassination - Rep ..

8 minutes ago
 ASI martyred in KPT road mishap laid to rest

ASI martyred in KPT road mishap laid to rest

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.