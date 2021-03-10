UrduPoint.com
Two-Drug Cocktail Cuts COVID-17 Hospitalizations, Deaths By 87% - Eli Lilly

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

A just completed Phase 3 trial of a two-drug therapy for COVID-19 victims showed an 87 percent reduction in hospitalizations and deaths, the manufacturer Eli Lilly said Wednesday

"Across the two Phase 3 cohorts of the study that have been analyzed to date, there have been no deaths in patients receiving treatment with bamlanivimab and etesevimab together, and 14 deaths in patients receiving placebo, 13 of which were deemed COVID-19 related," Eli Lilly said in a press release.

The most recent of two Phase 3 trials included 769 high-risk patients, 511 of whom received the drugs and 258 who received a placebo, the release said.

"[The] therapy reduced risk of hospitalizations and death by 87 percent," the release said.

The trials also indicated the therapy is effective for newly emerging variants of the coronavirus, the release added.

Bamlanivimab and etesevimab together and bamlanivimab alone previously received emergency use authorization by the food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children at least 12-years-old, according to the release.

