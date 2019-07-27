Two Dutch citizens sentenced to death in Morocco

UrduPoint.com
Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:46 PM

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :A Moroccan court has sentenced to death two Dutch citizens over the accidental killing of a medical student in 2017, a lawyer for the victim's family said Saturday.

Two years ago Edwin Gabriel Robles Martinez and Shardyone Girigorio Semerel allegedly opened fire on a cafe in the tourist hub of Marrakech.

They had apparently been aiming at the cafe's owner, but instead killing the student and wounding two other people, local media reported.

At the time local officials said the shooting was a "settling of accounts" that was "directly linked to a criminal network which has ramifications in some European countries".

On Friday a court sentenced to jail 15 other suspects in the same case, handing them terms ranging between three and 20 years for setting up a "criminal gang", lawyer Abdellatif Htitech told AFP.

Among those convicted was the cafe's owner, who received a 15-year prison sentence for "drug trafficking", said Htitech, who represents the family of the medical student.

A spokeswoman for the foreign ministry in the Netherlands told AFP that the Dutch embassy "is in direct contact with the lawyer", without giving further details.

