Two Dutch Military Killed As Helicopter Crashes In Caribbean Sea - Reports

Mon 20th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Two Dutch Military Killed as Helicopter Crashes in Caribbean Sea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) A Dutch military helicopter has crashed in the Caribbean Sea near the island of Aruba, a constituent country of the Netherlands, killing two crew members, media reported on Monday.

According to the country's NOS broadcaster, the NH90 helicopter crashed between the islands of Aruba and Curacao, which is also a self-governing state entity and part of the Netherlands, about 7.

8 miles from the coast on Sunday afternoon.

The incident resulted in the deaths of 34-year-old pilot Christine Marten and 33-year-old tactical coordinator Erwin Warnies. Two more crew members sustained non-life threatening injuries, the broadcaster added.

The country's military launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

More Stories From World

