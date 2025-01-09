Two earthquakes hits Ethiopia

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Two earthquakes struck some regions in Ethiopia last night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake measured 4.9 magnitude and occurred 23 kilometers north of Awash, at a depth of 10 kilometers below the surface.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a second earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude struck near Metahara, at a similar depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.