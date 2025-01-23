Open Menu

Two Earthquakes Jolt Philippines With No Casualties Or Infrastructure Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Two earthquakes measuring 6.1 and 5.9 on the Richter scale respectively shook the Philippines on Thursday, with no immediate reports of casualties or infrastructure losses, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The 5.9 magnitude tremor took place in the Southern Leyte province on Thursday morning, at around 7.39 am (2339GMT) some 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) southeast of the local town of San Francisco, also in the same province, The Manila Times reported, quoting Teresito Bacolcol, the institute’s head.

The earthquake took place at a depth of focus of 10 km (6.2 mi).

It was followed by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in the Zamboanga del Norte province at 11.41 am (0341GMT).

The tremor happened around some 2 km (1.

2 mi) southeast of the town of Siocon.

Although there were no immediate reports, both damage to infrastructure and aftershocks are expected from the quakes, Bacolcol said.

- Earthquake jolts Japan

A quake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and adjoining areas early Thursday.

No tsunami warning has been issued, Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

The quake, which hit at 2.49 am local time (1749GMT Wednesday), measured 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in one spot in Hinoemata and 4 in another part of the same village, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No abnormalities have been detected at the Fukushima Daiichi or Daini nuclear power plants since the quake, said operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings.

