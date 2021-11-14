UrduPoint.com

Two Earthquakes Of Over 6 Magnitude Strike Southern Iran - Seismological Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

Two Earthquakes of Over 6 Magnitude Strike Southern Iran - Seismological Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Two earthquakes of 6.0 and 6.3 magnitude occurred on Sunday in southern Iran, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake was registered at 12:07 GMT, 37 miles north-northwest of the city of Bandar Abbas, with its epicenter located at the depth of 6.

2 miles, per the EMSC data.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake was confirmed at 12:08 GMT in the same area, 38.5 miles north-northwest of Bandar Abbas with its focus also 6.2 miles deep.

There have been no reports about casualties or damage at the moment.

