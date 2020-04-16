UrduPoint.com
Two Earthquakes Registered Near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:20 AM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, April 16 (Sputnik) - Two earthquakes - one with a 5.2 magnitude and the other one with 4.2 magnitude - struck off the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Thursday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The magnitude of the more powerful earthquake stood at 5.2. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 50 kilometers [31 miles], more than 180 kilometers southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Earlier, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake has hit the same area of the Pacific Ocean," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the current information, local residents did not feel the earthquakes, and there is no damage or casualties caused by the tremors.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

