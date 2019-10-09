UrduPoint.com
Two Earthquakes Registered Off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Emergency Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:00 AM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, October 9 (Sputnik) - Two earthquakes have been registered on Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the local office of the Russian Emergency Ministry said.

The two quakes took place in the same neighborhood.

"The first magnitude 4.7 quake occurred on Wednesday morning local time in the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Its epicenter was located at the depth of around 60 kilometers [37.3 miles] and 73 kilometers southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The second tremor took place ten minutes later in the same area. Its magnitude was 3.8, the epicenter was located at the depth of 60 kilometers and 30 kilometers away from the regional center," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the quakes were not felt in the settlements of Kamchatka.

