Two Earthquakes With Magnitude More Than 4,5 Occur Near Bushehr NPP in Iran - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Magnitude 4.9 and 4.5 earthquakes hit southern Iran, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday, showing that the epicenter was not from the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

USGS registered 4.9 magnitude earthquake at 2:20 GMT.

The epicenter was 10 kilometers (six miles) away from the city of Borazjan, at the depth of 10 kilometers (six miles).

The second earthquake with 4.5 magnitude was registered at 3:19 GMT. The epicenter was 17 kilometers (10 miles) away from Borazjan, while the depth was also 10 kilometers (six miles).