Two Ebola Awareness Workers Killed In DR Congo: Govt

Butembo, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Two community workers engaged in the Ebola prevention campaign in Democratic Republic of Congo were murdered in the country's east, which is battling an outbreak the killer disease, the health ministry said Monday.

They were killed at their respective homes in the North Kivu province, after months of threats, the ministry said.

More Stories From World

