PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) France's police have detained two eco-activists after they had doused the residence building of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne with orange paint in Paris, Franceinfo reported on Wednesday, citing a source with the country's law enforcement.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old male and 20-year-old female doused Borne's official residence at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, the report said.

The media cited a source with the prosecutor's office in Paris as saying that eco-activists have been detained for damage to public property and disrespect for the person in charge of power.

Through their actions, the eco-activists wanted to express their dissatisfaction with the insufficient measures taken by the French government to combat climate change, according to the report.