Two Eco-Activists Detained In France After Dousing Borne's Residence With Paint - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 05:40 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) France's police have detained two eco-activists after they had doused the residence building of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne with orange paint in Paris, Franceinfo reported on Wednesday, citing a source with the country's law enforcement.
On Wednesday, a 22-year-old male and 20-year-old female doused Borne's official residence at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, the report said.
The media cited a source with the prosecutor's office in Paris as saying that eco-activists have been detained for damage to public property and disrespect for the person in charge of power.
Through their actions, the eco-activists wanted to express their dissatisfaction with the insufficient measures taken by the French government to combat climate change, according to the report.